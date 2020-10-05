Meta Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.79 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. Meta has a total market cap of $9.74 million and $4.79 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta token can currently be purchased for $2.84 or 0.00026377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00266348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00088608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.01513571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00163182 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,422,051 tokens. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable. The official website for Meta is mstable.org.

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars.

