Metacoin Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Metacoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metacoin has a market capitalization of $37.09 million and approximately $113,745.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metacoin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $554.21 or 0.05138506 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032842 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Metacoin

Metacoin (MTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,890,195 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network.

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

