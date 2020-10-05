Metadium (META) Price Hits $0.0081 on Exchanges

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Metadium token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Bytex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Kucoin. Metadium has a market capitalization of $10.06 million and approximately $150,782.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00266584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00038988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00089386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.01511268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00164914 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Bytex, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

