Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.96

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.96 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 59.86 ($0.78), with a volume of 1466496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.76 ($0.79).

MTRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 135.88 ($1.78).

Get Metro Bank alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.56.

In other news, insider Ian Henderson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($20,384.16).

Metro Bank Company Profile (LON:MTRO)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.