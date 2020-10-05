Metronome Price Reaches $0.74 on Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Metronome has a total market cap of $8.13 million and $449,571.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00006885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $10.39, $24.68 and $32.15. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00266584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00038988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00089386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.01511268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00164914 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,399,706 coins and its circulating supply is 10,970,607 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $20.33, $24.68, $13.77, $24.43, $51.55, $10.39, $50.98, $32.15, $7.50, $18.94 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

