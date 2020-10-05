MFCoin (MFC) Tops One Day Volume of $3,352.00

MFCoin (CURRENCY:MFC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. One MFCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Over the last week, MFCoin has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. MFCoin has a total market cap of $67,436.17 and $3,352.00 worth of MFCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MFCoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00055444 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 174.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MFCoin Coin Profile

MFCoin (MFC) is a coin. MFCoin’s total supply is 22,152,100 coins and its circulating supply is 20,901,004 coins. MFCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@MfCoin. MFCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. MFCoin’s official website is mfcoin.net.

Buying and Selling MFCoin

MFCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MFCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MFCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MFCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MFCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MFCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.