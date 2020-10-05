Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Major Shareholder Sells $100,200,000.00 in Stock

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $100,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of MIK stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,065,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.04. Michaels Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIK. Credit Suisse Group raised Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.