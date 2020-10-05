Michelle Draper Sells 213 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total transaction of $51,771.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michelle Draper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total transaction of $53,931.60.

On Monday, August 3rd, Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $47,639.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $8.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.25. 7,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,299. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

