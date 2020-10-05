MicroBitcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $3.99 Million (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $9.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.23 or 0.01312297 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

