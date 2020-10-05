Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) Insider Buys £80,000 in Stock

Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) insider Stephen Fenby acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($104,534.17).

Stephen Fenby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Stephen Fenby bought 50,000 shares of Midwich Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 330 ($4.31) per share, for a total transaction of £165,000 ($215,601.72).

Midwich Group stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 344 ($4.49). 17,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,017. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 374.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 404.29. The firm has a market cap of $304.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. Midwich Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 305 ($3.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 622.20 ($8.13).

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

