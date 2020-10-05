Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) to post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Millendo Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Millendo Therapeutics.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts have commented on MLND shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Millendo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 105,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 42,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MLND traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,194. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

