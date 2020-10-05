Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Trading Up 12.1%

Millennial Lithium Corp (CVE:ML) was up 12.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.57. Approximately 93,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 36,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 million and a P/E ratio of -26.92. The company has a current ratio of 31.44, a quick ratio of 31.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Millennial Lithium Company Profile (CVE:ML)

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

