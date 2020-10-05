MINDOL Price Down 10% This Week (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00007336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. In the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $134.80 million and $40,686.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00617837 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005727 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00030674 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.22 or 0.02705854 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 9,305.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000747 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,719,690 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.