Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Trading Up 2.1%

Minoan Group plc (LON:MIN)’s share price traded up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02). 198,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 578,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.35. The company has a market cap of $5.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3.06.

Minoan Group Company Profile (LON:MIN)

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, creation, development, and management of luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

