Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.00

Mirriad Advertising PLC (LON:MIRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.48), with a volume of 22483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 million and a PE ratio of -7.60.

Get Mirriad Advertising alerts:

Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mirriad Advertising Company Profile (LON:MIRI)

Mirriad Advertising Limited, a video technology company, provides in-video advertising solutions to advertisers, content distributors and producers, broadcasters, and brand owners and their agencies. The company offers embedded advertising into video. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore, India, Brazil, Italy, Germany, and internationally.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Mirriad Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirriad Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.