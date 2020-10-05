Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.20

Mobiquity Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 4262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -415.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc operates as a mobile advertising technology company primarily in the United States. It provides location-based data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and accurate and scaled solution for mobile data collection and analysis.

