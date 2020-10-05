Moin (MOIN) Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Moin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Moin has a market capitalization of $27,692.37 and $293.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moin has traded up 23.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002150 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000578 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 101.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Moin Profile

Moin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,510,269 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

