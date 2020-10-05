Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Hits New 12-Month High at $198.83

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $198.83 and last traded at $198.32, with a volume of 1607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens cut Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 47.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,127 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 89.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.