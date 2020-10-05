Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.15.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

NASDAQ:MOMO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.05. 36,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,272,586. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. Momo has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Momo had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Momo will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the second quarter worth about $49,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Momo during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Momo by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Momo during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

