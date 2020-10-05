MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $1,235,180.68 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,498 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.66, for a total transaction of $1,235,180.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,702,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Friday, September 25th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $2,327,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.28, for a total transaction of $4,305,600.00.

MongoDB stock traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,244. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $258.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -61.36 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in MongoDB by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.14.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.