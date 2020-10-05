Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Shares of Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd (CVE:MON) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.17. Montero Mining and Exploration shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $766,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14.

Get Montero Mining and Exploration alerts:

Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Montero Mining and Exploration Company Profile (CVE:MON)

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company focuses on exploring lithium, rare earths, phosphates, and battery metals. Its principal property is the Soris Lithium project located in central Namibia.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.