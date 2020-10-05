Mooncoin Trading Down 17.8% This Week (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $86.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00432251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011308 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,120,878,427 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

