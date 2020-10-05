Morgan Stanley Boosts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $13.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RF. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.16.

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 182,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,433,034. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73. Regions Financial has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $288,941,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 126.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,490,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Regions Financial by 4,630.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,559,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420,417 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Regions Financial by 108.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,057,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 33.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,554,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,431 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

