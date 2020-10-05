Morgan Stanley Boosts Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $43.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $2.47 on Monday, reaching $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 29,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,092. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $54.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $141,048.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 46.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 170.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

