Morgan Stanley Increases Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $57.00

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.04% from the company’s previous close.

SO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.98. 61,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,115,022. Southern has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,291 shares of company stock worth $819,600. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,112,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Southern by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,259,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,284,000 after purchasing an additional 567,000 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

