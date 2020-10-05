Morgan Stanley Raises Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target to $20.00

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Shares of SC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.75. 3,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,223. The company has a quick ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.20. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $121,831.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,188.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,884,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,615,000 after buying an additional 2,654,524 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,063,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after buying an additional 884,179 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after buying an additional 399,249 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,446,000.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

