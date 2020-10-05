Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 57,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,195. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $38.29.

About PERNOD RICARD S/ADR

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

