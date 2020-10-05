Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,981,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,884,000 after acquiring an additional 202,142 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,887,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $649,639,000 after buying an additional 99,970 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,678,000 after buying an additional 272,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $340,268,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $282,778,000 after buying an additional 415,612 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSI opened at $156.91 on Monday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.28 and a 200 day moving average of $143.52.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,551 shares of company stock valued at $15,907,236 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

