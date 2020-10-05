Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MYL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Mylan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Mylan in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 523.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mylan by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 3,034.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYL stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Mylan has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $23.11.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

