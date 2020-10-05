Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Shares Gap Down to $9.39

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $8.59. Nam Tai Property shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 9,214 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 55,653 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 570,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 28,269 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 428,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,866 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.

