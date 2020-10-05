Namecoin Market Capitalization Hits $5.87 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $1,081.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00003712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,737.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.83 or 0.02056583 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00578802 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00012863 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

