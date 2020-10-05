Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Trading 12.1% Higher

Shares of Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) traded up 12.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.89. 1,162,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,874,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Nantkwest in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $851.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 162,086.03% and a negative return on equity of 52.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 39,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $524,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,210,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,185,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,134.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,462. 71.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Nantkwest during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nantkwest during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nantkwest during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nantkwest during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nantkwest during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Nantkwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

