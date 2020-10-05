National Bank Financial Increases Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$29.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GWO. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.55.

GWO traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$27.01. 481,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a current ratio of 20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion and a PE ratio of 10.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.92. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$18.88 and a 1 year high of C$35.60.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$19.71 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.0288333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

