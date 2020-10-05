National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Down 8.5%

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s share price dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 804,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 867,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on National CineMedia from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.45.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.26.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 74,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $216,261.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in National CineMedia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 891.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

