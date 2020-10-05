Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.61

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 9476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair began coverage on Nautilus in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

The company has a market cap of $527.72 million, a P/E ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $1,421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,792.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,736. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,426,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 454,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 139,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

