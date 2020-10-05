NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.31

NCC Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

About NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

