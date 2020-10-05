NEM Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, Indodax and OKEx. NEM has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $28.69 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEM has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

About NEM

Get NEM alerts:

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NEM

NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, HitBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Liquid, Kuna, OKEx, Bithumb, Crex24, Livecoin, Koineks, YoBit, COSS, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, CoinTiger, Coinbe, Iquant, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, BTC-Alpha, Upbit, Exrates, Cryptomate, Zaif, Coinsuper, BTC Trade UA, Bitbns, Kryptono and B2BX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.