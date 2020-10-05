Neo (NEO) Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Neo has a market cap of $1.27 billion and $415.80 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $17.94 or 0.00167374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BigONE, COSS and Koinex. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00265375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00088478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.01521201 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Huobi, Koinex, Bitbns, Bittrex, BitMart, Switcheo Network, CoinEx, HitBTC, Upbit, Coinnest, Liquid, Coinsuper, Allcoin, BigONE, Cryptopia, Bibox, Bitfinex, TDAX, Gate.io, LBank, Tidebit, COSS, CoinBene, Exrates, Cobinhood, CoinEgg, Ovis, BCEX, Coinrail, OTCBTC, DragonEX, BitForex, OKEx, ZB.COM, Bitinka, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

