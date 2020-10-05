NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.10-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $101-103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.03 million.

NPTN stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.20 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. B. Riley upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.93.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $112,356.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

