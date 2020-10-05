Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to announce sales of $23.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.78 million and the highest is $24.17 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $4.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year sales of $96.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.85 million to $99.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $148.79 million, with estimates ranging from $143.85 million to $156.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.06% and a negative net margin of 142.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEPT. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

NEPT opened at $1.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $218.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.64. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 426,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55,807 shares during the period. 18.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

