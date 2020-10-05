NEST Protocol (NEST) Trading Down 3% Over Last Week

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $98.86 million and $26.93 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0606 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00088901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.48 or 0.01508512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00164403 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,225,876 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars.

