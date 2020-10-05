NEST Protocol Price Tops $0.0628 on Major Exchanges (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One NEST Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0628 or 0.00000587 BTC on major exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $102.56 million and approximately $27.28 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00267980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00087947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.23 or 0.01516041 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00166801 BTC.

NEST Protocol Token Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,225,876 tokens. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs.

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

