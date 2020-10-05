Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Major Shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L Purchases 20,909 Shares

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 20,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $71,717.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Value Capital Partners (Pty) L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 78,372 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $264,897.36.

On Monday, September 28th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 44,595 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $142,704.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 139,317 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $443,028.06.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 28,550 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $89,361.50.

Shares of UEPS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.46. 171,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,726. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $197.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,964,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 330,711 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 58,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UEPS shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

