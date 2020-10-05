Netbox Coin Price Hits $0.0137 on Top Exchanges (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $31,431.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00559720 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.71 or 0.01432737 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000604 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023152 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 76,588,199 coins and its circulating supply is 76,382,631 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global.

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

