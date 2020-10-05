Netflix’s (NFLX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at CSFB

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at CSFB in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $525.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.93.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $10.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $513.71. 149,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,526,125. Netflix has a 1 year low of $264.57 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $497.42 and its 200 day moving average is $450.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $232.64 billion, a PE ratio of 86.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total transaction of $21,395,954.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,239 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,954.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,760 shares of company stock valued at $109,527,169. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,140,484,000 after acquiring an additional 148,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,446,123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,048 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,079,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

