Neutrino USD (USDN) Hits Market Cap of $29.98 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00009231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $29.98 million and approximately $809,256.00 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00264598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00088344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.16 or 0.01519511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00166854 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 30,249,222 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

