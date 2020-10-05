New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.68

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.68 and last traded at $46.46, with a volume of 1051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFE. BidaskClub upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.63.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $94.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 55.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy LLC will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 224,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $7,725,418.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,982,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,650,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Mack bought 12,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $278,941.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,275,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,050,377.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 903,150 shares of company stock valued at $29,810,904 over the last three months. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

