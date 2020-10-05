New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Shares Up 1.6%

New Peoples Bankshares Inc (OTCMKTS:NWPP) traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

In other New Peoples Bankshares news, Director John D. Cox purchased 50,000 shares of New Peoples Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 54,000 shares of company stock worth $98,200.

New Peoples Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWPP)

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc that provides banking and financial services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interest-bearing and noninterest bearing demand deposits, health savings, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

