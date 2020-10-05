New Year Bull (NYB) Price Tops $0.0883 on Major Exchanges

New Year Bull (CURRENCY:NYB) traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. New Year Bull has a market capitalization of $52,983.37 and $42.00 worth of New Year Bull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, New Year Bull has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One New Year Bull token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0883 or 0.00000823 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get New Year Bull alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00265659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00088446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.01520693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00167088 BTC.

New Year Bull Token Profile

New Year Bull’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000 tokens. The official message board for New Year Bull is medium.com/@newyearbull. New Year Bull’s official website is www.newyearbull.com.

Buying and Selling New Year Bull

New Year Bull can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New Year Bull directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New Year Bull should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase New Year Bull using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for New Year Bull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for New Year Bull and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.