Newfoundland Capital (TSE:NCC.A) Shares Down 0.8%

Newfoundland Capital Co. Limited (TSE:NCC.A) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$14.27 and last traded at C$14.31. 64,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 775% from the average session volume of 7,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.42.

About Newfoundland Capital (TSE:NCC.A)

Newfoundland Capital Corporation Limited (Newcap) is a Canada-based pure-play radio company. The Company owns and operates Newcap Radio, which is a radio broadcaster with approximately 90 licenses across Canada. The Company operates through two segments: Broadcasting, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s Broadcasting segment consists of the operations of the Company’s radio and television licenses.

